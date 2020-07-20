Triumph Motorcycles India is gearing up to launch the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R soon, according to HT Auto. As per the report, the roadster is likely to hit the showrooms in the coming weeks. Several Triumph dealers across the country have started accepting unofficial bookings for the motorcycle. When launched, it will be positioned under the top-spec 2020 Street Triple RS.

Design 2020 Street Triple R: At a glance

The 2020 Street Triple R looks identical to the Street Triple RS with a dual-split headlight setup and a short opaque extended visor. The roadster offers a fully-digital instrument console along with a chiseled tank, a stepped-up seat, and an exposed under seat frame. On the rear, it houses an LED taillight unit with a small chrome-finished exhaust canister.

Information Engine and power

On the mechanical front, the 2020 Street Triple R draws power from a BS6-compliant 765cc in-line three-cylinder engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It produces 114hp of maximum power at 12,000rpm and a peak torque of 77Nm at 9,400rpm.

Handling On the road

The 2020 Street Triple R comes with dual disc brakes on the front and a single disc brake on the rear. For additional safety, it offers dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by fully-adjustable Showa suspension. For better grip and improved handling, it comes equipped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires.

Information Finally, what about pricing?