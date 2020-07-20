Last updated on Jul 20, 2020, 06:35 pm
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Ducati India has started accepting pre-bookings for the Panigale V2 which is expected to hit the showrooms by early August.
The motorcycle can be booked by depositing a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh at any Ducati dealership in the country.
For the uninitiated, the Panigale V2 is Ducati's first BS6-compliant motorcycle for the Indian market and it will replace the Panigale 959.
The Ducati Panigale V2 offers a full-faired design with dual-split LED headlights and DRLs that are positioned under a transparent angular visor.
Between the handlebars, it features a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch instrument cluster.
The motorcycle also sports a sloping tank, a stepped-up seat, alloy wheels, an LED taillight, and a fat rear tire that is supported by a single swingarm setup on the side.
The Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by a BS6-compliant 955cc Superquadro L-Twin Desmodromic engine that comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The powertrain is tuned to produce a maximum power of 152.7hp at 10,750rpm and a peak torque of 104Nm at 9,000rpm.
The Ducati Panigale V2 has dual disc brakes on the front wheel and a single disc brake on the rear. For additional safety, it offers dual-channel ABS, traction control and wheelie control.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 43mm Showa big-piston fork on the front whereas the rear gets a Sachs-sourced mono-shock absorber.
The official price-tag of the upcoming Ducati Panigale V2 has not been revealed by the manufacturer. However, we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh.
