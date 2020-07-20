Kia has released the first official teaser video of the upcoming Sonet. The SUV is scheduled to make a global debut in India on August 7 and will go on sale soon after, if there are no restrictions imposed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. For the uninitiated, the Sonet was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 as a concept model.

Looks Kia Sonet: At a glance

Kia Sonet draws its style quotient from the Hyundai Venue since it is built on the same platform. The front of the SUV features a sleek radiator grille along with LED headlights and DRLs on the flanks. It also gets a prominent front bumper and dual-tone skirting. Further, it packs 16-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out pillars and ORVMs, as well as an LED taillight setup.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

By the looks of it, the Kia Sonet offers a premium cabin with a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, ambient lighting, a sunroof, and a wireless charging system. Further, it is likely to come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Engine Power and performance

The Kia Sonet will offer three powertrain options as we have seen on the Hyundai Venue. The 1.2-liter petrol unit can produce 82hp of power and 114Nm of torque, whereas the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill generates power figures of 118hp/172Nm. Finally, the 1.5-liter diesel engine makes 99hp/240Nm of power output.

Information What about pricing?