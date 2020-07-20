Tata Motors is planning to launch its upcoming Gravitas SUV in India later this year. In the latest development, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted plying on the roads. The spy shots reveal that the premium vehicle will come with disc brakes on all the four wheels, and will flaunt a refreshed rear section. Here's our roundup.

The Tata Gravitas will be based on the company's OMEGA Arc platform and share some of its styling with the Harrier SUV. The car will feature a cascading grille with honeycomb patterns, a huge roof-mounted spoiler, LED tail lamps, a large tailgate, and a muscular rear bumper. Moreover, the SUV will have a wheelbase of 2,741mm and a length of 4,661mm.

Under the hood, the Tata Gravitas will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter four-cylinder, diesel powertrain that comes mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic torque converter gearbox. The unit is capable of generating 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque.

Inside, the Tata Gravitas will get a spacious seven-seater cabin with dual-tone colors (black and brown), automatic climate control, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will house a semi-digital instrument cluster and a floating touchscreen infotainment console with support for various connectivity features. Moreover, it will offer an auto-dimming IRVM, a JBL sound system, and six airbags.

