The turbo-petrol variant of the Renault Duster SUV will be launched in India towards the end of August. It will pack a BS6-compliant 1.3-liter turbo-petrol powertrain that generates 153hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. To recall, the upcoming model was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and has the same design as the regular Duster. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Renault Duster (turbo-petrol): At a glance

Renault Duster (turbo-petrol) will have the same design as its regular counterpart, featuring a chrome-covered grille with red accents, a muscular bonnet, and 'DUSTER' lettering on the tailgate. On the sides, the premium SUV will be flanked by bulkier roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. For lighting, it is likely to feature projector headlamps with DRLs and LED tail lamps.

Information Power and performance

The Renault Duster (turbo-petrol) will be powered by a 1.3-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol mill that can generate 153hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, while a CVT automatic gearbox will also be offered.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Renault Duster (turbo-petrol) will sport a luxurious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, an illuminated cooled glove box, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel. The SUV will pack a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it will offer driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, and electronic stability program.

Information What about the price?