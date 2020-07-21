Piaggio has launched the 2020 Aprilia Storm 125 range in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 85,431 for the base-end SR 125 Storm variant and goes up to Rs. 1.12 lakh for the top-spec SR 160 model. The pre-bookings of the new scooters are underway for a token amount of Rs. 1,000. Notably, those booking online can avail benefits of up to Rs. 2,000.

Design 2020 Aprilia Storm and SR models: At a glance

The 2020 Aprilia Storm and SR models feature a V-shaped apron that houses a large headlight unit and a short fender below it. The scooters sport a dual-tone body paint with a new set of tires and blacked-out alloy wheels. The Aprilia SR looks identical to the Storm 125 but has different body graphics, split grab rails, and an analog instrument console.

Internals Engine and power

The 2020 Aprilia Storm and SR 125 draw power from a BS6-compliant 124.45cc three-valve, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that generates 9.7hp of power and 9.7Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Aprilia Storm SR 160 is powered by a BS6-compliant 160cc mill that churns out 10.8hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 11.6Nm.

Handling On the road

The Aprilia Storm 125 features drum brakes on both the wheels whereas the Storm 125 (disc brake) model offers a disc brake on the front side. Both models also offer a combined braking system for better road handling. Likewise, the SR 125 features drum brakes on both the ends whereas the SR 160 comes with a disc brake on the front.

Information What about the pricing?