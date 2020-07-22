Last updated on Jul 22, 2020, 12:11 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
After a long delay, Jawa Motorcycles has finally started delivering its highly-awaited Perak motorcycle to customers in India.
To recall, the bobber-styled cruiser was launched in 2019 and was supposed to become available from April 1 this year. However, the plans got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for the pocket-pinch, it sports a price-tag of Rs. 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom).
Here's our roundup.
The Jawa Perak sits on a double-cradle tubular frame and features a bobber-styled look with wide handlebars and a low-set single-seat with an integrated brake lamp. The bike also features matte-finished paintwork with golden pinstripes.
The retro look of the bike is highlighted by a rounded halogen headlamp, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, and spoked wheels.
Moreover, it houses a digital-analog instrument console.
Under the hood, the Jawa Perak draws power from a BS6-compliant 334cc single-cylinder, SOHC, fuel-injected engine that generates 30hp of maximum power and 33Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the motorcycle are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.
In terms of rider's safety, the Jawa Perak offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS as standard.
The suspension duties on the bike are handled by upside-down telescopic hydraulic forks at the front and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The Jawa Perak sports a price-tag of Rs. 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be booked for a token amount of Rs. 10,000. Buyers can also avail a 50% discount on the first three EMIs as well as a 100% financing option.
