After a long delay, Jawa Motorcycles has finally started delivering its highly-awaited Perak motorcycle to customers in India. To recall, the bobber-styled cruiser was launched in 2019 and was supposed to become available from April 1 this year. However, the plans got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the pocket-pinch, it sports a price-tag of Rs. 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's our roundup.

Design Jawa Perak: At a glance

The Jawa Perak sits on a double-cradle tubular frame and features a bobber-styled look with wide handlebars and a low-set single-seat with an integrated brake lamp. The bike also features matte-finished paintwork with golden pinstripes. The retro look of the bike is highlighted by a rounded halogen headlamp, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, and spoked wheels. Moreover, it houses a digital-analog instrument console.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the Jawa Perak draws power from a BS6-compliant 334cc single-cylinder, SOHC, fuel-injected engine that generates 30hp of maximum power and 33Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the motorcycle are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

In terms of rider's safety, the Jawa Perak offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS as standard. The suspension duties on the bike are handled by upside-down telescopic hydraulic forks at the front and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?