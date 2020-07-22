German automaker Porsche has introduced its much-anticipated 911 Turbo in the US. The all-new model takes the middle position in the company's line-up by offering comfort levels of a Carrera and almost matching the 911 Turbo S in terms of performance. In India, it is expected to arrive sometime next year at a price of around Rs. 2.5 crore. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors A look at the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, rounded LED headlights, a low bonnet with sculpted lines, and eye-catching alloy wheels. As opposed to the standard 911, this model has electronically adjusted cooling flaps at the front along with a larger splitter. On the rear, it houses a large spoiler, four square-shaped exhaust outlets, and LED lighting.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo features a luxurious cabin with 14-way power-adjustable seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It also sports a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of the passengers, it offers multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree cameras, lane keep assist, and a night vision assist feature.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo draws power from a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo engine which comes mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) and a four-wheel-drive system. In this state, the mill generates 564hp of maximum power and 750Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the Coupe variant of the 911 Turbo can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 319km/h.

Information What about the pricing?