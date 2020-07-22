Last updated on Jul 22, 2020, 03:26 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker Porsche has introduced its much-anticipated 911 Turbo in the US.
The all-new model takes the middle position in the company's line-up by offering comfort levels of a Carrera and almost matching the 911 Turbo S in terms of performance.
In India, it is expected to arrive sometime next year at a price of around Rs. 2.5 crore.
Here's our roundup.
The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, rounded LED headlights, a low bonnet with sculpted lines, and eye-catching alloy wheels.
As opposed to the standard 911, this model has electronically adjusted cooling flaps at the front along with a larger splitter.
On the rear, it houses a large spoiler, four square-shaped exhaust outlets, and LED lighting.
The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo features a luxurious cabin with 14-way power-adjustable seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It also sports a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of the passengers, it offers multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree cameras, lane keep assist, and a night vision assist feature.
The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo draws power from a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo engine which comes mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) and a four-wheel-drive system.
In this state, the mill generates 564hp of maximum power and 750Nm of peak torque.
Moreover, the Coupe variant of the 911 Turbo can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 319km/h.
No official details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo have been announced yet. However, in India, it is expected to be launched sometime next year and should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 2.5 crore.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.