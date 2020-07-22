German automaker Volkswagen is planning to launch the facelifted version of its flagship sedan, the Passat, in India soon. In the latest development, an undisguised test mule of the car was spotted plying on the roads. The premium sedan sports a refreshed design and will come with a host of new features as well as an updated TSI turbo-petrol powertrain. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Volkswagen Passat (facelift): At a glance

The Volkswagen Passat (facelift) will have an eye-catching look featuring a sloping roofline, a horizontal chrome-covered grille, revised air vents, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels. The sedan will also feature a muscular rear bumper and a boot lid with 'PASSAT' engraved on it.

Information Power and performance

The Volkswagen Passat (facelift) will draw power from a 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol powertrain which is present on the Tiguan Allspace and the Skoda Superb. The mill should generate 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Volkswagen Passat is expected to offer a spacious dual-tone cabin with leather seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel enabled with the company's new Travel Assist system. It should also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, and SIM-based connected technology. There will also be an option for Samsung smartphone users to remotely lock/unlock the car via an app.

Information What about the pricing?