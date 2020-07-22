Hyundai India has launched its Venue sub-compact SUV with an all-new Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) gearbox. The new clutch-less manual transmission technology is available with the SX and the SX(O) variants that come with a 1.0-liter T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine. Separately, the automaker has also introduced a new Sport trim with some cosmetic updates and added features. Here's everything to know.

Technicality Understanding the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) gearbox

The iMT gearbox features accelerator and brake pedals along with a gearshift lever. However, there is no clutch pedal. When the driver wants to shift gears, the Transmission Control Unit (TCU) gets a signal from the TGS Lever Intention Sensor. The TCU enables the hydraulic actuator to create hydraulic pressure, which is used by the Concentric Slave Cylinder (CSC) to engage/disengage the clutch.

Exteriors Hyundai Venue: At a glance

The Hyundai Venue features a chrome-covered grille with large air vents, a muscular bonnet, projector headlamps, and LED taillights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, chrome door handles, blacked-out wheel arches, and alloy wheels. As for the new Sport trim, it gets red accents throughout the body, red brake calipers, dark grey roof rails, and dual-tone color options.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Hyundai Venue Sport trim offers a spacious five-seater cabin with a sunroof, dark grey upholstery, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with red stitching. It also houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (on the S+ variant). The car also gets twin airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a tire pressure monitor for safety.

Engine Power and performance

The Hyundai Venue gets three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.0-liter T-GDi turbocharged petrol, 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel, and a new 1.2-liter petrol. The turbo unit generates 118hp/172Nm and comes mated to an iMT/seven-speed DCT gearbox while the diesel mill is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and makes 98.6hp/240Nm. Finally, the all-new 1.2-liter petrol engine comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox and generates 82hp/114Nm.

Information What about the pricing?