Mahindra Two Wheelers has started accepting pre-orders for the upcoming BS6-compliant 2020 Mojo 300 ABS in India. While the final prices haven't been announced yet, interested buyers can pre-order the bike by paying a token amount of Rs. 5,000. The new Mojo 300 ABS will come with some styling updates, added features, and a BS6-compliant 295cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design A look at the 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS

The Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will feature a chiseled fuel tank, and '300 ABS' engraving on the side panel. The bike will also sport the company's signature headlight cowl with a dual-pod cluster and silver-painted handlebars. Moreover, it will have a digital-analog instrument console, alloy wheels, and come in four color options of Garnet Black, Ruby Red, Black Pearl, and Red Agate.

Internals Power and performance

The Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will draw power from a BS6-compliant 295cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine which will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox. However, at present, the power figures are not known. For reference, in its BS4 state-of-tune, the mill generates 26hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety What about braking and suspension setup?

For the safety of the rider, the 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will offer disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS that helps avoid skidding while braking. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic front forks and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?