Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it will launch the facelifted version of its Yaris sedan in the Philippines on July 25. The upcoming vehicle will come with an updated design featuring a Lexus-inspired front grille, refreshed lighting setup, and two powertrain options. It is expected to be launched in India next year and should cost around Rs. 8.86 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Toyota Yaris (facelift): At a glance Credits:

The 2021 Toyota Yaris (facelift) comes with a sporty look, featuring a muscular-looking single-frame front grille with foglamp housing, and large trapezoidal air vents. It also gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs and a refreshed bumper. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and updated alloy wheels. Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,550mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Toyota Yaris (facelift) features a five-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, and power steering wheel with cruise control. The sedan houses a MID unit and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features like seven airbags, parking sensors, reverse camera, and hill start assist are also present.

Engine Power and performance

The Toyota Yaris (facelift) gets two engine options- a 1.3-liter and 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol, which make 97hp and 105hp of maximum power, respectively. The engines come mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 7-step CVT automatic transmission gearbox. The India-specific Yaris retains the same engine but comes paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?