Mahindra is planning to launch its premium SUV, the XUV500 in India next year. In the latest development, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spotted plying on roads. As per the spy photo, it will feature a monocoque chassis, a larger silhouette as compared to the current-generation model, and a triangular-shaped element within the tail-lamp hole. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors A look at the 2021 Mahindra XUV500

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 should sport an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille, angular air vents, and adjustable projector headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, the SUV should be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. Moreover, it is expected to have a wheelbase of 2,700mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

Information Power and performance

The Mahindra XUV500 (facelift) is expected to be offered in two BS6-compliant powertrain options: a 2.0-liter diesel and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbocharged petrol. Both the mills will come with choices of manual and automatic gearboxes and a front-wheel-drive (FWD) system as standard.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The XUV500 will have a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, black fabric upholstery, rear AC vents, and a flat-bottomed multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV is likely to pack a larger touchscreen infotainment display with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, for connectivity. Moreover, it should offer six airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, and 'Follow Me Home' headlamps for safety.

Information What about the pricing?