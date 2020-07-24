TVS Motor Company has launched its much-anticipated BS6-compliant Scooty Zest 110 in India. The scooter comes in two variants - Himalayan High Series and Matte. It also gets six color options. As for the pocket-pinch, the vehicle starts at Rs. 58,640 (ex-showroom, Chennai), which is Rs. 6,000 costlier than its BS4 counterpart. Here's our roundup.

Design TVS Scooty Zest 110: At a glance

The design of TVS Scooty Zest 110 is quite similar to the previous-generation model. It has a sleek front apron with turn indicators and LED DRLs mounted on it. Moreover, the scooter packs an analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, a dual-tone seat cover, silver-colored grab rail, and an under-seat USB charging port.

Information Power and performance

The TVS Scooty Zest 110 draws power from a BS6-compliant 110cc engine equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology, also seen on the BS6 Jupiter Classic. In this state of tune, the mill generates 7.8hp of maximum power and 8.8Nm of peak torque.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

Apart from these features, the company has kept rider's safety a top priority as TVS Scooty Zest 110 comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a synchronized braking system for improved efficiency on roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a hydraulic mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?