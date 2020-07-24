Last updated on Jul 24, 2020, 11:39 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Land Rover's tuner Twisted has launched a limited-run all-electric SUV based on the original Defender available in the US.
Titled NAS-E, only 30 units of the car will be produced exclusively for the North American market.
As for the specifications, it comes in two states of tune and delivers a range of up to 322km on a single charge.
The NAS-E is inspired by the original NAS Defender, featuring a soft-top body-type and low wheelbase.
The front fascia is characterized by a blacked-out horizontal grille and roll-bar spotlights while the sides are flanked by black-out sills and wheel arches as well as five-spoke alloy wheels.
It also has LED headlamps and comes in Malibu Yellow, Yosemite Green, and Tahloe Blue colors.
The NAS-E electric SUV has a spacious cabin with a roll cage and Bimini hood, cream leather seats, and a silver-finished Twisted sports steering wheel.
It also sports a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options.
For safety, the emission-free off-roader offers multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, blind-spot monitor, rear parking sensors, and a central locking system with anti-theft alarm.
The NAS-E draws power from a Remy BorgWarner-sourced electric motor which generates around 217hp of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque.
Meanwhile, in the NAS-E Plus variant, the power output increases to 324hp of maximum power and 419Nm of peak torque.
Both variants deliver a range of up to 322km on a single charge.
At present, there is no information if the NAS-E electric SUV will make its way to India. However, the passenger variants of the Defender SUV (90 and 110 models) are up for grabs on our shores at a starting price of Rs. 70 lakh.
