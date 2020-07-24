Skoda is planning to launch its Octavia sedan in India early next year. In the latest development, an undisguised test mule of the car has been spotted plying on the roads. The new Octavia will come with an all-LED lighting setup, 17-inch 'Rotare Aero' alloy wheels, and a premium cabin featuring a head-up display enabled with internet connectivity. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Skoda Octavia: At a glance

Based on the company's MQB platform, the 2021 Skoda Octavia will be longer and wider than its predecessor. It will feature a vertical slat grille, a sculpted muscular bonnet, and LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 17-inch 'Rotare Aero' alloy wheels. Moreover, it will have a wheelbase of 2,688mm.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Octavia is likely to be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options including a 190hp, 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine, and a 150hp, 1.5-liter TSI mill. The transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Octavia will have a black and beige cabin with three-zone climate control, leather seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a wireless smartphone charger. The sedan will also house a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument console and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for an eSIM, gesture control, a digital assistant. For safety, it will offer nine airbags and an anti-collision system.

Information What about the pricing?