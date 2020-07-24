Lamborghini has unveiled its limited-run Aventador SVJ Xago. Only 10 units of the special model will be made and reserved for clients who can personalize their Aventador SVJ on the company's virtual Ad Personam studio. As for the specifications, the supercar packs a 6.5-liter V12 engine and has a 'hexagonita' design which is inspired by the hexagonal clouds at the North Pole of Saturn.

Exteriors Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago: At a glance

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago features unique polygonal design elements that are "inspired by the hexagon cloud shapes at the North Pole on the planet Saturn." It also sports Nireo Ad Personam rims with gloss black colors and an eye-catching Ad Personam contrast color livery. Since it is a limited-run model, every unit comes with a numbered plate to highlight exclusivity.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Aventador SVJ Xago comes with a two-seater cabin featuring an exclusive hexagonal seat pattern and special contrast color to match the exteriors. It also gets automatic climate control, a multifunctional power steering wheel, and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, the Xago offers multiple airbags, traction control, crash sensors, and a vehicle stability control system.

Engine Power and performance

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago draws power from a 6.5-liter V12 engine that comes paired with a 7-speed automatic gearbox and a fourth-generation Haldex all-wheel-drive system. In this state of tune, the mill generates 760hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 720Nm at 6,750rpm. The car has a top speed of 350km/h and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds.

Information What about the pricing?