Toyota is working to launch the facelifted version of its Fortuner SUV in India in the coming days. In the latest development, an undisguised test mule of the car has been spotted plying on the roads. As per the spy shots, it will come with a redesigned front fascia, featuring a larger grille and sleeker headlights. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Toyota Fortuner (facelift): At a glance

The upcoming Fortuner will have a sporty design, featuring a large chrome-covered grille, an updated front bumper with wider air dams, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18/20-inch alloy wheels. The company will also introduce a 'Legender' variant that will offer a split grille, dual-LED projector headlamps, and sequential LED turn indicators.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Fortuner (facelift) will offer a seven-seater cabin with premium leather seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a wireless phone charger. It will also sport a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch (9.0-inch on the Legender model) touchscreen infotainment console enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it will have seven airbags, a collision prevention system, and a 360-degree camera.

Engine Power and performance

In India, the 2020 Toyota Fortuner will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options. The petrol model will get a 2.7-liter, four-cylinder engine that generates 164hp/245Nm, while the diesel variant will house a 2.8-liter mill that makes 201hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed sequential automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?