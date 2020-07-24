Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch its 2020 S-Cross in India soon. In the latest development, the company has commenced bookings for the car via its dealerships as well as e-portal for a token amount of Rs. 11,000. The crossover will come with new features, updated styling, and a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: At a glance

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will look similar to its outgoing BS4 counterpart, featuring a chrome-covered vertical-slat grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and angular headlights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by silver-colored roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, auto-folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, and sporty-looking alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will draw power from a Ciaz-sourced BS6-compliant 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine that generates 112hp of maximum power and 134Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or four-speed torque converter gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will feature a luxurious five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV will sport a 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will also get a smart key with push-button start/stop function and all the standard safety features.

Information What about the pricing?