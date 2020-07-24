Last updated on Jul 24, 2020, 03:27 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch its 2020 S-Cross in India soon.
In the latest development, the company has commenced bookings for the car via its dealerships as well as e-portal for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.
The crossover will come with new features, updated styling, and a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will look similar to its outgoing BS4 counterpart, featuring a chrome-covered vertical-slat grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and angular headlights.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by silver-colored roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, auto-folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, and sporty-looking alloy wheels.
The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will draw power from a Ciaz-sourced BS6-compliant 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine that generates 112hp of maximum power and 134Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or four-speed torque converter gearbox.
The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will feature a luxurious five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The SUV will sport a 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
It will also get a smart key with push-button start/stop function and all the standard safety features.
The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is expected to be priced between Rs. 8.5-11.5 lakh. At this price-point, the SUV will take on the likes of Renault Duster, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, and the Honda WR-V.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.