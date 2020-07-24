Maruti Suzuki has upgraded the Zeta variant of its Ignis hatchback in India. It now comes with a SmartPlay Studio infotainment console, which was earlier exclusive to the top-tier Alpha model. However, with the addition of the new touchscreen infotainment system, the price of the Zeta variant has been increased by Rs. 8,500. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta: At a glance

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta comes with a sporty design, featuring a chrome-covered grille, revised bumpers, and muscular skid plates. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, electrically folding ORVMs, and alloy wheels. For lighting, it gets adjustable headlights and fog lamps. Dimensions-wise, the Ignis has a wheelbase of 2,435mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta has a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring a dual-tone dashboard and a power steering wheel. The hatchback packs a 7-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also acts as a display for the reverse camera and offers live traffic updates via the Smartplay Studio app.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter VVT petrol mill that generates 82hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The powertrain comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Pricing What about the price?