TVS Motor Company has hiked the price of its BS6-compliant Apache RR 310 in India for the first time since its launch in January this year. The sports bike has become dearer by Rs. 5,000 and is now priced at Rs. 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the highlights, it comes with a fully-faired design, ride-by-wire throttle, and a BS6-compliant engine. Here's our roundup.

Design TVS Apache RR 310: At a glance

The Apache RR 310 has a fully-faired sporty design, featuring a split headlight cluster, sculpted fuel tank, transparent visor, split-seat setup, and an upward-bent exhaust pipe. The motorcycle bears a vertically-mounted TFT instrument console with support for a Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect system. It also offers dual-tone body colors, eye-catching graphics, blacked-out alloy wheels, and Michelin Road 5 tires.

Internals Power and performance

The Apache RR 310 is powered by a BS6-compliant 313cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. In this state of tune, the mill generates 34hp of power and 27.3Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle offers ride-by-wire technology that brings four riding modes - Urban, Track, Sport and Rain.

On the road What about safety and suspension setup?

The Apache RR 310 has disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better road handling. The suspension duties on the bike are handled by inverted telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. It also comes with Glide Through Technology Plus which makes it easy to control the bike at crawling speeds.

Information What about the pricing?