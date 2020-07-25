German automaker BMW has unveiled a limited-run 'Dark Shadow' variant of its X7 SUV. Only 500 units of the special model will be manufactured at the company's Spartanburg factory in the US starting next month. As for the highlights, it comes with an M Sport package, Frozen Arctic Grey Metallic finish from BMW Individual, and updated interiors. However, mechanically, it remains unchanged.

Exteriors BMW X7 Dark Shadow: At a glance

The X7 Dark Shadow comes with an eye-catching look, featuring greyish metallic paintwork and a unique exterior package that adds gloss black finish to the window sills, B and C pillars, and ORVMs. The SUV also sports a blacked-out kidney grille, trapezoidal air dams with a black chrome finish, sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, and 22-inch alloy wheels finished in matte black.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The BMW X7 Dark Shadow offers a six/seven-seater cabin with dual-tone Merino leather upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV also packs a centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity features. On the safety front, it offers features like nine airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree view camera.

Engine Power and performance

The X7 Dark Shadow gets three engine options: 2.9-liter in-line diesel, 2.9-liter petrol, and 3.0-liter quad-turbo diesel. The first one generates 262hp of power at 4,000rpm and 620Nm of peak torque at 2,000-2,500rpm, while the second one makes 335hp of power at 5,500-6,500rpm and 450Nm of torque at 1,500-5,200rpm. The quad-turbo diesel mill belches out 395hp of power and a peak torque of 760Nm.

Pricing What about the pricing?