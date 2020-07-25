Last updated on Jul 25, 2020, 11:58 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Tata Motors has updated the XT trim of its premium hatchback, the Altroz, with automatic climate control.
Before this update, the mid-spec XT model was only available with a manual AC option, and the automatic climate control feature was available exclusively on the XZ and XZ (O) variants.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Altroz XT starts at Rs. 6.84 lakh.
Here's our roundup.
The Tata Altroz XT variant comes with a sporty look, featuring a minimalist grille with honeycomb patterns, wide air vents, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines.
On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, electrically adjustable and folding ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
For lighting, the car gets projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs.
The Tata Altroz is available in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel. The petrol unit generates 84hp of power and 114Nm of peak torque, while the diesel mill churns out 89hp of power and 200Nm of peak torque.
The Tata Altroz XT comes with a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring automatic climate control, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel with cruise control.
The hatchback also sports a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7.0-inch color display and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For safety, it offers twin airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.
The Tata Altroz XT variant costs Rs. 6.84 lakh for the petrol model, while the diesel variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 8.44 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The hatchback takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.