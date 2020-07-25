Tata Motors has updated the XT trim of its premium hatchback, the Altroz, with automatic climate control.

Before this update, the mid-spec XT model was only available with a manual AC option, and the automatic climate control feature was available exclusively on the XZ and XZ (O) variants.

As for the pocket-pinch, the Altroz XT starts at Rs. 6.84 lakh.

Here's our roundup.