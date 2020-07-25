Last updated on Jul 25, 2020, 06:05 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
TVS Motor Company has once again increased the prices of its BS6-compliant Jupiter scooters in India. With the latest price revision, all the models have become dearer by Rs. 1,040.
To recall, the Jupiter range received a price-hike of up to Rs. 651 last month.
For the uninitiated, the line-up comprises three models, namely the Jupiter, Jupiter ZX, and Jupiter Classic.
All three Jupiter models feature a sporty design with indicator-mounted front-apron, a silver-colored grab rail, and blacked-out alloys.
They also offer an analog instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, a 2-liter glovebox, and a 21-liter under-seat storage compartment.
However, the ZX and Classic models come with more features including a USB charger, dual-tone seat, and a windshield, which is exclusive to the Classic variant.
The Jupiter range draws power from a BS6-compliant 110cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 7.4hp and a peak torque of 8.4Nm at 5,500rpm. Transmission duties on the scooters are handled by a CVT gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, all three Jupiter models offer drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a synchronized braking system for improved handling.
Meanwhile, to handle suspension duties, the scooters come with telescopic hydraulic forks at the front and damper forks with adjustable type coil spring at the rear end.
With this price-hike, the standard Jupiter model now costs Rs. 63,102, while the Jupiter ZX variant is priced at Rs. 65,102. Finally, the Jupiter Classic now carries a price-tag of Rs. 69,602 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).
