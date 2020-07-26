In a pioneering move towards ensuring the safety of passengers, Mercedes-Benz has announced that its 2021 S-Class will come with rear-seat airbags. The flagship sedan, set to be unveiled on September 2, will be the world's first car to offer this safety feature. According to the automaker, these airbags will protect rear-seat passengers in case of a crash. Here's more about the 2021 S-Class.

Exteriors 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: At a glance

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will have an eye-catching design featuring a sloping roofline, a large chrome-covered grille, LED headlights, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. On the sides, the premium sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels. Moreover, it will have a wheelbase of 3,365mm and a ground clearance of 109mm.

Under the hood Power and performance

The 2021 S-Class will reportedly derive power from 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options that will come with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. A 4.0-liter AMG-sourced V8 engine is also likely to be offered on the top-spec model. In India, the current-generation model comes with a 2,925cc diesel engine while the petrol variant is available in 2,996cc, 3,982cc, and 5,980cc engines.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is expected to have a four-seater cabin with automatic climate control and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The sedan will also house a 12.8-inch touchscreen MBUX infotainment console with support for connectivity features. As for safety, it will come with U-shaped rear-seat airbags, optional Belt Bag, inflatable seat belts, a radar-based collision prevention system, ABS with EBD, and traction control.

Information What about the pricing?