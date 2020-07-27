Ahead of its global debut in India on August 7, the Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV has been officially listed in the country. The listing doesn't reveal much about the Sonet but previous teasers and leaks have already given us a fair idea about its design and features. For the uninitiated, the Sonet was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 as a concept model.

Design Kia Sonet: How will it look like?

The upcoming Sonet will be based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue and borrow some styling cues from the Seltos. It will feature the company's trademark Tiger nose grille, sleek headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and a large silver faux skid plate. The compact SUV will also sport a blacked-out roof with silver roof rails, glossy black ORVMs, and attractive alloy wheels.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The upcoming Sonet will feature a 5-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a wireless charging system. It is also likely to sport an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Kia's UVO connected technology. For safety, the SUV is said to offer six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera.

Under the hood Power and performance

The Sonet is expected to be offered with three powertrain options, like the Venue. The 1.2-liter petrol unit generates 82hp of power and 114Nm of torque, whereas the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill churns out 118hp/172Nm. The 1.5-liter diesel engine makes 99hp/240Nm of power output. Transmission duties on the SUV should be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed iMT gearbox.

Information Pricing availability