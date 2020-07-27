-
Bugatti, known for its multi-million dollar supercars, has launched a limited-edition car for kids. Dubbed as the Bugatti Baby II, the latest offering is a scaled-down, battery-powered replica of the Type 35 that debuted in 1924.
Only 500 units of the car will be produced. Even if you have €30,000 for the base model, you can't buy one. Yes! it is already sold out.
Design
Bugatti Baby II: At a glance
The Bugatti Baby II is a 75% scale replica of the iconic Type 35 that is regarded as the most successful Bugatti car ever, recording over 1,000 race wins in its time.
It has the same oval-shaped grille with Bugatti's famous 'Macaron' badge mounted on top, eight-spoke alloy wheels, a hollow front axle, and the same suspension and steering as the Type 35.
Interiors
Bugatti says adults can drive it too
While the Baby II is a toy car, adults can obviously drive it. The single-seat cabin has enough space to fit an adult and the pedal box will suit drivers of all ages.
It also offers the same four-spoke steering wheel and clock that was seen on Type 35 but with battery level, indicator and power gauge replacing the oil and pressure meters.
Powertrain
Under the hood
The Bugatti Baby II comes in two variants: a 1.4kWh standard model and a long-range 2.8kWh variant.
Depending on the model, the car will deliver a range of 24-50km and a top speed of 20km/h in 'kids mode' or 68km/h in 'adult mode' with a special Speed Key.
Bugatti has also introduced a remote control to disable the car from up to 50 meters.
Pricing
The Bugatti Baby II starts at €30,000
The Bugatti Baby II starts at €30,000 (roughly Rs. 26 lakh) for the standard model and goes up to €58,000 (around Rs. 51 lakh) for the Pur Sang variant. For comparison's sake, the Audi e-tron electric SUV starts at around €47,000 in Norway.
As mentioned earlier, only 500 units of the car will be produced and all of them have already been booked.