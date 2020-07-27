-
Yamaha has launched its new mid-budget sports naked motorcycles, the FZS 25 and FZ 25, in India at a starting price of Rs. 1.52 lakh.
The BS6-compliant tourers were first unveiled in February and were scheduled to go on sale in April. However, the plans got delayed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.
Here's our roundup.
Design
Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25: At a glance
Both the FZ 25 and FZS 25 look similar to each other, sporting a naked design, reworked digital instrument console, bi-functional LED headlight cluster and a new split seat. The former has a kerb weight of 153kg while the latter is marginally heavier at 154kg.
Meanwhile, the FZS 25 has some added features including a taller tinted vizor, knuckle guards, and golden-colored alloy wheels.
Information
Engine and power
The FZ 25 and FZS 25 draw power from a BS6-compliant 249cc fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor churns out 20.8hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 20.1Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.
On the road
What about safety and suspension setup?
The new FZ 25 and FZS 25 offer disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling.
To manage the suspension duties, the motorcycles house upside-down telescopic forks on the front and a 7-step adjustable mono suspension at the rear end.
They also have a new side-stand engine inhibitor that kills the engine switch if the stand is not disengaged.
Information
How much do the new models cost?
The new FZ 25 is priced at Rs. 1.52 lakh, which is nearly Rs. 15,000 more than the BS4 model while the FZS 25 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.57 lakh. In India, they rival against Bajaj Dominar 250, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and KTM Duke.