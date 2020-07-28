The system is useful for customers who have solar panels
The Vehicle to Home technology will be particularly useful for customers who have a photovoltaic system (solar power system). The electric car will be able to store home-generated electricity while the sun is shining and supply the stored power back to the house at night.
According to Audi, the technology will be helpful in reducing electricity costs and increase network stability.
Nissan is also working on this bi-directional technology
In 2017, Nissan did a similar trial in Denmark. Those who bought a Nissan electric car were offered a vehicle-to-grid charger that allowed them to charge their EV's battery at home and supply back the power to their home storage unit when the car was not in use.
This project was later expanded to the UK and is still being pursued by the company.
However, this system could degrade the batteries faster
While the Vehicle to Home technology sounds promising, it has an issue. Some experts believe the vehicle-to-home charging accelerates the degradation of an EV's battery. Hence, people might have to replace their batteries more frequently.