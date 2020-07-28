Last updated on Jul 28, 2020, 03:32 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
The Kia Sonet is set to make its global debut in India on August 7, and the bookings for the sub-compact SUV will also commence from the same date, according to carandbike.
The upcoming car is tipped to offer segment-first features like ventilated seats, sun blinds, UVO connected car technology, and should be available in three powertrain options.
Here's our roundup.
The upcoming Kia Sonet will have a sporty look featuring a trapezoidal grille with chrome borders, muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, blacked-out roof, triangular air dams, and sleek headlights.
On the sides, the sub-compact SUV will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and alloy wheels.
The rear section will feature LED tail lamps that will be connected by a strip of light.
The Kia Sonet is tipped to feature a spacious 5-seater cabin with premium features like automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, ventilated seats, and sun blinds.
For connectivity, the car should pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Kia's UVO connected car technology.
It should also get a wireless charger, a push-button start-stop feature, and multiple airbags.
Kia Sonet should get three BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.0-liter GDi turbo-petrol.
The first two mills will generate 82hp/114Nm and 99hp/240Nm, respectively, while the turbo-petrol powertrain will make 118hp of maximum power, and 172Nm of peak torque.
Transmission duties should be handled by a six-speed manual or a DCT automatic gearbox.
The Kia Sonet is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 8 lakh and is likely to go on sale in September. Once unveiled, it will take on rivals like Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and Ford EcoSport.
