The Kia Sonet is set to make its global debut in India on August 7, and the bookings for the sub-compact SUV will also commence from the same date, according to carandbike. The upcoming car is tipped to offer segment-first features like ventilated seats, sun blinds, UVO connected car technology, and should be available in three powertrain options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Kia Sonet: At a glance

The upcoming Kia Sonet will have a sporty look featuring a trapezoidal grille with chrome borders, muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, blacked-out roof, triangular air dams, and sleek headlights. On the sides, the sub-compact SUV will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and alloy wheels. The rear section will feature LED tail lamps that will be connected by a strip of light.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Kia Sonet is tipped to feature a spacious 5-seater cabin with premium features like automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, ventilated seats, and sun blinds. For connectivity, the car should pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Kia's UVO connected car technology. It should also get a wireless charger, a push-button start-stop feature, and multiple airbags.

Engine Power and performance

Kia Sonet should get three BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.0-liter GDi turbo-petrol. The first two mills will generate 82hp/114Nm and 99hp/240Nm, respectively, while the turbo-petrol powertrain will make 118hp of maximum power, and 172Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties should be handled by a six-speed manual or a DCT automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?