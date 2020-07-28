Toyota has finally announced the facelifted version of its Yaris sedan in the Philippines, where it is known as the Vios. The premium vehicle comes with a Lexus-like angular grille, a revised headlight cluster, an updated cabin, and two powertrain options. Notably, the company is yet to make an official announcement regarding the availability of the new Yaris in India. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Toyota Yaris: At a glance

The 2020 Toyota Yaris (Vios) features a Lexus-inspired grille with large trapezoidal air dams and a refreshed front bumper. It also has elongated projector headlights with integrated DRLs and LED fog lamps that are now housed within C-shaped recesses. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,550mm.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Yaris comes with a 1.3-liter petrol engine that makes 98hp of power and 123Nm of torque, and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that churns out 106hp/140Nm. The motors come paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Yaris has a spacious five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, adjustable leather seats, keyless entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. For connectivity, the sedan packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the safety front, it has seven airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Information What about the pricing?