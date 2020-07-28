BMW Motorrad is planning to launch its G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles in India soon. In the latest development, a test mule of the GS variant has been spotted plying on roads. As per the spy shots, the bike will get a revamped headlight cluster with a new LED headlamp, an updated exhaust unit, and a reworked taillight. Here's our roundup.

The BMW G 310 GS will sport a refreshed front fascia with a new LED headlight. It will also get an updated exhaust system, new graphics, and a revamped LED tail lamp. The G 310 R is expected to offer a different design language. Both the models should also feature a full-color TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, blacked-out alloy wheels, and stepped-up seats.

Both the G 310 GS and G 310 R should draw power from a BS6-compliant 313cc engine. The power figures of the BS6 unit are not known as of now but in the BS4 state, the mill generates 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque.

The G 310 GS and G 310 R are likely to offer disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency. The suspension duties on both the motorcycles are expected to be handled by inverted forks at the front and a cast aluminum dual swing arm with a central spring strut on the rear end.

