German automaker Volkswagen is planning to launch its Tiguan X in China this year. In the latest development, the upcoming sedan has been spotted without any camouflage. As per the images, the Tiguan X will retain the frontal look of the standard model while offering a tapering roofline design and a refreshed rear section. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Volkswagen Tiguan X: At a glance

The Volkswagen Tiguan X will have a sloping roofline and a minimalist front fascia featuring a chrome-covered grille and sleek LED headlamps with DRLs. The reworked rear profile will include a Lamborghini Urus-like design with a single connected tail light and fake exhaust tips integrated into the cladding. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Volkswagen Tiguan X is expected to draw power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder powertrain, which will be available in two states of tune- 187hp and 220hp. Meanwhile, transmission duties are likely to be handled by a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Volkswagen Tiguan X is expected to feature a spacious all-black cabin with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. For connectivity, the sedan should offer a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. It should also retain all the standard safety features, including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Information Will it be launched in India?