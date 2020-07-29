Hero MotorCorp will launch its BS6-compliant Xtreme 200S and Xpulse 200T in India in August, according to HT Auto. Both the motorcycles are expected to retain the design of their respective BS4 models but pack an all-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument cluster. As for the pocket-pinch, they are tipped to cost around Rs. 5,000 more than their BS4 counterparts. Here's our roundup.

Design BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S and Xpulse 200T: At a glance

The BS6-compliant Hero Xtreme 200S is expected to retain the fully-faired design of its BS4 counterpart. It should also get a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and a raised windshield. The BS6 Xpulse 200T should feature a semi-faired look with a rounded headlamp and updated body graphics. Both the bikes should also come with an all-LED lighting setup and a fully-digital instrument console.

Internals Power and performance

The Xtreme 200S is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 199.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The power figures of the motor are not known as of now but in the BS4 state, it delivered 17.8hp/17Nm. The Xpulse 200T should be powered by a 199cc oil-cooled engine which will produce 17.5hp/16.5Nm. Transmission duties on both the tourers should be handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Xtreme 200S and Xpulse 200T will offer disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency. To handle suspension duties, both the motorcycles should offer telescopic forks with anti-friction bush at the front side and a 7-step rider-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?