Hyundai has announced that its BS6-compliant Creta SUV has received more than 55,000 bookings since its launch in India back in March. According to the automaker, the diesel-powered model is the most popular, having bagged 60% of the total bookings received so far. The new Creta has also emerged as the highest-selling SUV in the country in May and June. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai Creta: At a glance

The Hyundai Creta comes with an eye-catching design, featuring a chrome-covered horizontal grille, a sculpted muscular bonnet, and silver-colored skid plates on both ends of the car. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by silver-colored roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels. It also has an all-LED lighting setup, a wheelbase of 2,610mm, and a boot space of 433-liters.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Hyundai Creta has a spacious five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, electric sunroof, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, and a power steering wheel. For connectivity, it houses a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and BlueLink. On the safety front, the SUV offers six airbags, a tire pressure monitor, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered in three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.4-liter GDI turbo-petrol. The petrol motor generates 113hp/144Nm and comes mated to an IVT automatic transmission gearbox. The turbo-petrol and the diesel motors churn out 138hp/242Nm and 113hp/250Nm, respectively. To handle transmission duties, all three engines come paired to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Information What about the pricing?