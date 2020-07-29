Last updated on Jul 29, 2020, 07:49 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Hyundai has announced that its BS6-compliant Creta SUV has received more than 55,000 bookings since its launch in India back in March.
According to the automaker, the diesel-powered model is the most popular, having bagged 60% of the total bookings received so far.
The new Creta has also emerged as the highest-selling SUV in the country in May and June.
The Hyundai Creta comes with an eye-catching design, featuring a chrome-covered horizontal grille, a sculpted muscular bonnet, and silver-colored skid plates on both ends of the car.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by silver-colored roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels.
It also has an all-LED lighting setup, a wheelbase of 2,610mm, and a boot space of 433-liters.
The 2020 Hyundai Creta has a spacious five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, electric sunroof, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, and a power steering wheel.
For connectivity, it houses a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and BlueLink.
On the safety front, the SUV offers six airbags, a tire pressure monitor, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.
The 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered in three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.4-liter GDI turbo-petrol.
The petrol motor generates 113hp/144Nm and comes mated to an IVT automatic transmission gearbox. The turbo-petrol and the diesel motors churn out 138hp/242Nm and 113hp/250Nm, respectively.
To handle transmission duties, all three engines come paired to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard.
In India, the BS6-compliant Hyundai Creta SUV starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the E Diesel model and goes up to Rs. 17.20 lakh for the top-spec SX(O) Turbo trim. It takes on rivals like Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and Nissan KICKS.
