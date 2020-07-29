Maruti Suzuki is working to launch a three-row version of its WagonR in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted plying on the roads. As per the spy video, the seven-seater WagonR will have blacked-out alloy wheels, an extended rear section with vertical tail lamps, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Maruti Suzuki WagonR (seven-seater): At a glance

The seven-seater Maruti Suzuki WagonR should have a boxy stance, featuring a chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and an elongated rear section. On the sides, the vehicle is expected to be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. It is also likely to offer automatic LED headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Information Power and performance

The seven-seater WagonR is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant K12B 1.2-liter petrol motor, which generates 82hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine should come mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

As per the video, the upcoming WagonR will offer a spacious seven-seater cabin with captain seats in the second row and jump seats in the third row. It is likely to feature fabric upholstery, auto-dimming mirrors, a multifunctional power steering wheel, and multiple airbags. The car is also expected to sport a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information What about the pricing?