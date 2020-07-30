Since the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions have been eased, several automakers have introduced their latest cars in India. So far, we have seen the arrival of Ford EcoSport Titanium, MG Hector Plus, and Honda City, among others. However, in August, this list will expand further with entrants like Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Honda Jazz (facelift), and Mercedes-Benz EQC. Take a look at what's coming!

Car #1 Honda Jazz (facelift): Expected to cost Rs. 7.5 lakh

Honda Jazz (facelift) is expected to be launched in the second half of August. The car will have a chrome-covered grille, LED headlights with DRLs, and sporty alloy wheels. Inside, it will get automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and twin airbags for safety. It will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter i-VTEC petrol mill that makes 89hp/110Nm.

Car #2 Renault Duster (turbo-petrol): Expected to start at Rs. 8.49 lakh

Renault Duster (turbo-petrol) is tipped to be launched towards the end of August. The SUV will have a chrome-covered grill with red accents, 'DUSTER' lettering on the tailgate, and alloy wheels. Inside, it will feature a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags. Under the hood, it will run on a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that develops 153hp/250Nm.

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Expected to cost around Rs. 11.6 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will be launched in India on August 5. It will have a vertical slat grille, sleek headlights, and alloy wheels. The cabin will feature fabric upholstery, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags for safety. Under the hood, it will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine that generates 112bhp of power and 134Nm of peak torque.

Car #4 Mercedes Benz EQC: Expected to cost around Rs. 1 crore