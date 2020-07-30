-
Jeep has launched a new limited-run Night Eagle edition of its flagship Compass SUV in India.
The special trim, limited to just 250 units in the country, is based on the mid-tier Longitude Plus variant.
The Night Eagle edition features a black-themed design package with matching interiors and is offered with two engine options.
Here are more details.
-
-
Design
Jeep Compass Night Eagle: At a glance
-
The Jeep Compass Night Eagle retains the dimensions and body of the standard model while featuring a glossy black vertical slat grille, Xenon projector headlights, and a sculpted bonnet with strong character lines.
It also gets a blacked-out finish on the front and rear bumpers, rooftop, side claddings, wheel arches, alloy wheels, window sills, as well as B and C pillars.
-
Interiors
Inside the cabin
-
Complementing the exterior styling of the Compass Night Eagle, the five-seater cabin sports a murdered-out finish on the dashboard, and black leather seats.
The premium SUV also offers automatic climate control, push-button start, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it comes with dual airbags, hill start assist, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel. The former makes 163hp/250Nm while the latter churns out 173hp/350Nm.
The turbo-petrol motor comes paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox while the diesel unit is available with a 6-speed manual or 9-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.
-
Information
How much does it cost?
-
The Compass Night Eagle edition carries a price-tag of Rs. 20.14 lakh for the turbo-petrol variant. The diesel model with manual gearbox costs Rs. 20.75 lakh while the top-spec automatic trim is priced at Rs. 23.31 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Mumbai).