Jeep has launched a new limited-run Night Eagle edition of its flagship Compass SUV in India. The special trim, limited to just 250 units in the country, is based on the mid-tier Longitude Plus variant. The Night Eagle edition features a black-themed design package with matching interiors and is offered with two engine options. Here are more details.

Design Jeep Compass Night Eagle: At a glance

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle retains the dimensions and body of the standard model while featuring a glossy black vertical slat grille, Xenon projector headlights, and a sculpted bonnet with strong character lines. It also gets a blacked-out finish on the front and rear bumpers, rooftop, side claddings, wheel arches, alloy wheels, window sills, as well as B and C pillars.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Complementing the exterior styling of the Compass Night Eagle, the five-seater cabin sports a murdered-out finish on the dashboard, and black leather seats. The premium SUV also offers automatic climate control, push-button start, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it comes with dual airbags, hill start assist, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel. The former makes 163hp/250Nm while the latter churns out 173hp/350Nm. The turbo-petrol motor comes paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox while the diesel unit is available with a 6-speed manual or 9-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

Information How much does it cost?