Just days ahead of its world premiere in India on August 7, Kia has released the renders of the upcoming Sonet, giving us a preview of the exterior highlights as well as interior features. As per the images, the sub-compact SUV will retain the design and styling of the concept car that was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 in February. Here's our roundup.

Styling Kia Sonet: At a glance

As per the official renders, the Kia Sonet will feature the company's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille, a muscular-looking front bonnet and bumper, faux skid plates on both the ends, sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear section will include a curved windshield, wraparound LED taillights connected by a LED strip, a sculpted tailgate, and a faux diffuser.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Kia Sonet will feature a spacious 5-seater cabin with a clean-looking dashboard, multifunctional steering wheel, and vertical AC vents with thick silver bezels. The renders also reveal a head-up touchscreen infotainment display that is likely to offer support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Kia's UVO connected car technology. The SUV should also get multiple airbags, automatic climate control, and parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The upcoming Sonet is expected to borrow the three BS6-compliant powertrain options that are available on its cousin, the Hyundai Venue. The 1.2-liter petrol unit makes 82hp/114Nm, whereas the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill puts out 118hp/172Nm. The 1.5-liter diesel engine generates 99hp/240Nm of power output. Transmission duties on the SUV should be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed iMT gearbox.

Information How much will it cost?