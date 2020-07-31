Mahindra Two Wheelers has finally launched the BS6-compliant version of its Mojo 300 ABS motorcycle in India. The new model retains the design and specifications of its predecessor while offering four new color schemes to choose from. As for the pocket-pinch, it carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is roughly Rs. 10,000 more than the BS4 model. Here's our roundup.

Design Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS: At a glance

The Mojo 300 ABS sits on a twin-tube exposed frame, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and blacked-out alloy wheels. The bike also gets a dual-headlamp setup, a digital-analog instrument console, a 21-liter fuel tank, and a BS6 decal on the tank extensions. It comes in Ruby Red, Black Pearl, Garnet Black, and Red Agate colors.

Internals Power and performance

The Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS draws power from a BS6-compliant 295cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. However, the company is yet to reveal the power figures of this motor. For reference, in the BS4 state-of-tune, the mill generates 26hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?