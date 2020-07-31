Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has started accepting bookings for its upcoming 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP sports tourers. The liter-class bikes, expected to be launched in August, can be booked at Honda BigWing dealerships. Both the models were unveiled at the 2019 EICMA Show in Milan and will arrive in India via the Completely Built-up (CBU) route. Here's our roundup.

Design 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Fireblade SP: At a glance

The 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP will feature an aluminum composite twin-spar frame, an eye-catching fully-faired design, split headlights, raised windshield, and racing-inspired livery. The tourers will offer a sloping fuel tank, split seats, and an upward-bent exhaust pipe. They will also have an all-LED setup for lighting and a digital instrument console.

Internals Power and performance

The 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP will draw power from a BS6-compliant 999cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, DOHC engine that is capable of generating 215hp of maximum power at 14,500rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 12,500rpm. The transmission duties on both the motorcycles will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a hydraulic clutch with assist slipper.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP will have disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved road handling. To handle suspension duties, the standard model will house Showa's telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear, while the Fireblade SP will feature Öhlins Smart Electronic Control suspension system on both the ends.

Pricing What about the pricing?