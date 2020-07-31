KTM is expected to launch the refreshed 250 Duke in India in August. In the latest development, Autocar has revealed the prices and features of the upcoming motorcycle. According to the report, the updated 250 Duke will cost Rs. 2.09 lakh and offer full-LED headlights. To recall, the original BS6 model was launched at Rs. 2 lakh but later received a Rs. 5,000 price-hike.

Design KTM 250 Duke: At a glance

The upcoming KTM 250 Duke will look similar to the outgoing model and sit on a steel trellis frame. It will have a sporty naked design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and eye-catching alloy wheels. The tourer will also pack a digital instrument console and a full-LED headlamp that we have seen on the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure bikes.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 KTM 250 Duke will draw power from a BS6-compliant 248.8cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that will come paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The powertrain churns out 30hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 24Nm at 7,500rpm.

On the road What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the updated KTM 250 Duke will offer disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by 43mm telescopic forks at the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?