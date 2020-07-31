BMW Motorrad has updated the S 1000 XR for its international line-up slated to be launched in 2021. The model has received a new M Sport livery and a bunch of optional features such as a Titanium sports silencer, USB charging port, luggage racks, and an M endurance chain among others. Here's our roundup.

Design BMW S 1000 XR M Sport: At a glance

The BMW S 1000 XR M Sport has a beefy-looking semi-faired design, featuring a raised windshield, a sloping fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and a stepped-up seat. The new livery has a three-tone color scheme including white, blue, and red. Buyers can also opt for features like a Titanium sports silencer, USB charging port, and M endurance chain.

Information Power and performance

The BMW S 1000 XR M Sport is powered by a 999cc, liquid-cooled, in-line, four-cylinder engine that comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The powertrain is capable of generating 165hp of maximum power at 11,000rpm and 114Nm of peak torque at 9,250rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The BMW S 1000 XR M Sport comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved road handling. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by a self-adjusting 45mm telescopic fork on the front side and an electronic self-adjusting spring strut shocker at the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?