Last updated on Jul 31, 2020, 05:04 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
BMW Motorrad has updated the S 1000 XR for its international line-up slated to be launched in 2021.
The model has received a new M Sport livery and a bunch of optional features such as a Titanium sports silencer, USB charging port, luggage racks, and an M endurance chain among others.
Here's our roundup.
The BMW S 1000 XR M Sport has a beefy-looking semi-faired design, featuring a raised windshield, a sloping fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and a stepped-up seat.
The new livery has a three-tone color scheme including white, blue, and red.
Buyers can also opt for features like a Titanium sports silencer, USB charging port, and M endurance chain.
The BMW S 1000 XR M Sport is powered by a 999cc, liquid-cooled, in-line, four-cylinder engine that comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The powertrain is capable of generating 165hp of maximum power at 11,000rpm and 114Nm of peak torque at 9,250rpm.
The BMW S 1000 XR M Sport comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved road handling.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by a self-adjusting 45mm telescopic fork on the front side and an electronic self-adjusting spring strut shocker at the rear end.
The BMW S 1000 XR M Sport is likely to make its way to India sometime in 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, the premium adventure tourer should carry a premium over the standard model, which is priced at Rs. 20.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
