Lamborghini has introduced its brand-new Essenza SCV12, a limited-edition hypercar designed exclusively for track racing. According to the automaker, only 40 units will be produced, and will be made available starting next year. The Essenza SCV12 is fitted with the most powerful V12 naturally aspirated engine ever developed by the company, combined with racing-inspired aerodynamics and cabin. Here's our roundup.

Design Lamborghini Essenza SCV12: At a glance

The Essenza SCV12 looks similar to the Huracan with the company's signature hexagonal geometry seen in the headlights and the double air vents on the bonnet. The sides carry the iconic scissor-cut doors and vertical fins while the rear section has a large adjustable double-profile wing and dual exhausts. The car also wears an exclusive livery that displays the trademark logos of Lamborghini's partners.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Since the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is a track-only model, the two-seater cabin is more functional than luxurious. Almost everything is made from lightweight carbon fiber, with Alcantara upholstery adding the premium feel. The center of attention is the F1-inspired multifunctional steering wheel which comes integrated with an instrumentation display. It is also the first GT car developed in accordance with FIA prototype safety rules.

Under the hood Power and performance

The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine that churns out a maximum power of 819bhp. The company also notes that a "significant power uplift is achieved from the RAM effect at high speeds." The transmission duties are managed by a new X-trac sequential six-speed gearbox that sends the power to the rear wheels.

Limited-edition Pricing and availability