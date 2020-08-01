-
Lamborghini has introduced its brand-new Essenza SCV12, a limited-edition hypercar designed exclusively for track racing. According to the automaker, only 40 units will be produced, and will be made available starting next year.
The Essenza SCV12 is fitted with the most powerful V12 naturally aspirated engine ever developed by the company, combined with racing-inspired aerodynamics and cabin.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
Lamborghini Essenza SCV12: At a glance
-
The Essenza SCV12 looks similar to the Huracan with the company's signature hexagonal geometry seen in the headlights and the double air vents on the bonnet.
The sides carry the iconic scissor-cut doors and vertical fins while the rear section has a large adjustable double-profile wing and dual exhausts.
The car also wears an exclusive livery that displays the trademark logos of Lamborghini's partners.
-
Interiors
Inside the cabin
-
Since the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is a track-only model, the two-seater cabin is more functional than luxurious. Almost everything is made from lightweight carbon fiber, with Alcantara upholstery adding the premium feel.
The center of attention is the F1-inspired multifunctional steering wheel which comes integrated with an instrumentation display.
It is also the first GT car developed in accordance with FIA prototype safety rules.
-
Under the hood
Power and performance
-
The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine that churns out a maximum power of 819bhp. The company also notes that a "significant power uplift is achieved from the RAM effect at high speeds."
The transmission duties are managed by a new X-trac sequential six-speed gearbox that sends the power to the rear wheels.
-
Limited-edition
Pricing and availability
-
At present, Lamborghini has not revealed the prices for Essenza SCV12. However, it is safe to say that it will carry a six-digit price-tag. As mentioned before, only 40 units will be made and offered to customers starting next year.
Buyers will also become part of an exclusive club that will provide access to the most prestigious circuits, a personalized garage, and dedicated services.