German automaker Mercedes-Benz has teased that its 2021 S-Class will come with an E-Active Body Control system, hydro-pneumatic air suspension, and rear-wheel steering to aid the sedan in maneuvering easily around bends, tight spots, as well as in mitigating collision. The company has already revealed that the upcoming S-Class will be the world's first car to offer rear-seat airbags. Here's our roundup.

Safety What does E-Active Body Control system do?

The E-Active Body Control system works in conjunction with the Pre-Safe Impulse Side collision control system to increase the height of the car by up to three-inches on sensing a collision. These safety provisions are also aided by an E-Active Driving Control that can scan the road ahead and adjust the suspension accordingly. Notably, these features will be offered as optional on the S-Class.

Exteriors 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: At a glance

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and LED headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and eye-catching alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a wheelbase of 3,365mm and a ground clearance of 109mm.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol or diesel engine that will come paired with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The top-spec variant is expected to come with a 4.0-liter AMG-sourced V8 motor.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will offer a luxurious four-seater cabin with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The sedan will house a 12.8-inch touchscreen MBUX infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity features. In the safety department, it will get multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, a blind-spot monitor, and parking cameras.

Information What about the pricing?