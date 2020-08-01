Ahead of its expected launch later this month, Audi India has teased the upcoming RS Q8 SUV on its social media handles. It will feature an eye-catching design, a host of new features, and a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbo petrol powertrain. As for the pocket-pinch, the car is expected to be priced upwards of Rs. 2 crore. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

Exteriors Audi RS Q8 SUV: At a glance

The Audi RS Q8 will have an eye-catching design, featuring an updated 'Singleframe' grille, a huge air dam, and sleek projector headlights. It will also pack a rear diffuser and quad exhaust pipes. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by custom sills, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 22-inch alloy wheels (23-inch wheels will be optional). Moreover, it should have a wheelbase of 2,995mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Audi RS Q8 will offer a spacious five-seater cabin with Alcantara sports seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV will pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, it should provide six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Engine Power and performance

The RS Q8 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol mill that makes 600hp of maximum power and 800Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission gearbox and Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The SUV is claimed to sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and will offer a top speed of 250km/h (304km/h with the dynamic package).

Information What about the pricing?