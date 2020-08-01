Dutch automaker KTM has announced a host of financing offers, including EMI plans and exchange benefits on its 390 Adventure sports tourer. The bike comes with an off-road design, eye-catching body graphics, and a powerful 373cc single-cylinder powertrain. To recall, it was launched in January this year at Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here are more details.

Details A look at the offers

KTM India's financing plan on the 390 Adventure motorcycle covers 80% of the on-road price for a tenure of five years. The EMI for this plan has been kept at Rs. 6,999. Bajaj Finance Ltd. and HDFC Bank are also offering schemes with up to 95% cost coverage, flexible tenures, and lower interest rates. Buyers can also avail exchange offers at KTM dealerships.

Design Here's recalling the KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Adventure sits on a steel trellis frame and offers an off-road friendly design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up, a split headlamp unit, and eye-catching body graphics. The adventure tourer also comes with a raised windshield and sporty wheels. Moreover, it has an all-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument console which offers Bluetooth connectivity.

Information Power and performance

The KTM 390 Adventure draws power from a BS6-compliant 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC mill which comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. In this state of tune, the powertrain generates 43.4hp of maximum power and 37Nm of peak torque.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

For the rider's safety, the KTM 390 Adventure offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and traction control to avoid skidding on roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 43mm upside-down telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Pricing What about the pricing?