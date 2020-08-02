If you love speed and share a passion for bike riding, then buying a 250cc motorcycle is the way to go in India. From KTM 250 Duke and Bajaj Dominar 250 to Suzuki Gixxer 250, there are several capable bikes available in India which offer a great balance between style and performance. Here's a look at some of our favorites.

Bike #1 Yamaha FZS 25: Costs Rs. 1.57 lakh

The Yamaha FZS 25 has a dual-tone naked-street design, a bi-functional LED headlight cluster, a digital instrument console, and golden-colored alloy wheels. The bike runs on a BS6-compliant 249cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers a peak power of 20.51hp at 8,000rpm and a maximum torque of 20.1Nm at 6,000rpm. It also offers disc brakes on both the wheels for the safety of passengers.

Bike #2 Bajaj Dominar 250: Priced at Rs. 1.60 lakh

Ideal for long-distance touring, Bajaj Dominar 250 has an eye-catching look, featuring a semi-faired design, dual-tone paintwork, dual-barrel exhaust, and a digital instrument cluster. The motorbike is powered by a 248.77cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that generates a maximum power of 26.63hp and a peak torque of 23.5Nm. For safety, it has disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS.

Bike #3 Suzuki Gixxer 250: Retails at Rs. 1.65 lakh

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 has a sporty look, featuring an upswept exhaust, split seats, a fully-digital instrument panel, and eye-catching alloy wheels. Under the hood, it runs on a BS6-compliant 249cc single-cylinder mill that makes 26hp at 9,300rpm and a maximum torque of 22Nm at 7,300rpm. For safety, it offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS.

Bike #4 KTM 250 Duke: Carries a price-tag of Rs. 2.05 lakh