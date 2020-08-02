Ahead of its launch later this year, US automaker General Motors has previewed the upcoming Hummer EV. The SUV variant of the vehicle will be modeled on the Hummer H2, while the super truck model will sport a powertrain which would generate 1,014hp of maximum power. Finally, it is slated to go on sale by the end of next year. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the preview

Fully charged. Fully electric. Ready to change the game forever. The First Ever #GMCHummerEV. Reveal Pre-Order Fall 2020. pic.twitter.com/JrLTKnCVEi — GMC (@GMC) July 29, 2020

Exteriors Here's a look at the GMC Hummer EV

Hummer EV SUV will be modeled on Hummer H2, which stopped production in 2009. Meanwhile, the pick-up truck variant will feature an "infinity roof" with removable glass panels. Both models will have chrome-covered grilles with wide air vents, skid plates, and rounded headlamps. On the sides, they will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and alloy wheels wrapped in tires suitable for off-roading.

Information Power and performance

GMC Hummer EV will draw power from GM's new Ultium battery pack and generate 1,014hp of maximum power and 15,592Nm of torque. Moreover, it should be able to accelerate from 0-97km/h in 3 seconds and offer a claimed range of 644km on a single charge.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much is known about the interiors of the Hummer EV as of this moment. However, it should have a spacious cabin with automatic climate control and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The vehicle will also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Finally, for safety, it should get multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and other standard safety features.

