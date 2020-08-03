German automaker BMW Motorrad has updated the popular S 1000 RR bike for its international line-up slated to be launched next year. The premium sports bike has received two new color options and a host of optional features, including a sports silencer and an "M" Titanium exhaust system. It also comes with M-branded components like engine protectors and an endurance chain. Here's our roundup.

Design BMW S 1000 RR: At a glance

Sitting on a bridge-type frame, the S 1000 RR features an eye-catching look featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seats, and raised windshield. The superbike gets an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and alloy wheels. It comes in new Black Storm Metallic and Racing Red colors. It also gets features like an endurance chain, Titanium exhaust system, and a sports silencer.

Information Power and performance

BMW S 1000 RR draws power from a BS6-compliant 999cc liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC engine, which is capable of generating 203.7hp of power at 13,500 rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 11,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Safety What about the safety and suspension setup?

Dynamic features aside, the company has not neglected the rider's safety as BMW S 1000 RR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) for improved handling on roads. For suspension duties, the motorcycle has telescopic forks at the front and WSBK aluminum swing arm forks on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?